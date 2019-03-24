Obituary Print Robert E. "Ducky" Clayton (1943 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Robert E. "Ducky" Clayton, 75, of Virginia, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



He was born Nov. 26, 1943 in Alton, the son of Lloyd, Sr. and Anna Mae Blurton Clayton. He married Sharon K. Sullivan on August 26, 1967, in Rushville, and she survives.



He is also survived by three daughters, Pam (J.O. Wulf) Christensen of Virginia, Kim (John) Price of Rushville and Robin (Jim) Griffeth of Bluffs; eight grandchildren, Kyle Marquis, Kristin (Bryan Morrell) Marquis, Maryia Price, Chad Price, Drake (Gretchen Hart) Gregory, Kaydence Gregory, Vada Gregory and Jacob Griffeth; three great-grandchildren, Kale Ransom, Isabelle Morrell and Elijah Gregory; two brothers, Eddie (Pam) Clayton and Jack (Cindi) Clayton; one sister, Dorothy (Marty) Reische; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one granddaughter, Eliza Jane Gregory; three sisters, Mary Howard, Carolyn Yates and Susie Vaughn; and one brother, Lloyd Clayton, Jr.



Mr. Clayton served as Rushville Road Commissioner for eight years. He farmed in the area and was also employed as a tire specialist at several area service stations. He attended Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church with his daughter, Pam. Robert was a member and past Governor of Rushville Moose Lodge 506. He had an interest in CB radios and was known as a jack of all trades who enjoyed tinkering with about anything. He had a love for animals, especially ducks.



A remembrance gathering will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Poker's Bar & Grill in Bluffs. Memorials are suggested to Schuyler County Humane Society, P.A.W.S. or Scott County Animal Rescue. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements. Funeral Home Sager Funeral Home

202 East 8th Street

Beardstown , IL 62618

