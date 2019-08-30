|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. VanHyning.
|
|
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Meredosia Chapel
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Meredosia Chapel
Robert E. VanHyning, 94, of Meredosia went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.
He was born March 15, 1925, in Naples, the son of William Alfred and Mamie Hall VanHyning. He married Wanda June Rausch on Sept. 5, 1948, and she survives. They would have celebrated 71 years together next week.
Robert served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the Pacific Theatre, where he earned three Bronze Stars as a signal corps specialist. After his discharge, he returned to Meredosia, where he lived most of his life. Robert loved being on the river, where he dug for mussel shells. He also was proud of his years in construction, during which he helped on the building of several prominent projects in the area, including the Meredosia CIPS Power Plant and both Illinois College and MacMurray College. He enjoyed riding around and remembering and pointing out projects where he worked. Robert also loved pitching horseshoes and eating strawberry ice cream.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Wanda of Meredosia; his son and wife, Clifford and Helen VanHyning of Meredosia; two grandchildren, Ben VanHyning and his wife, Jill, of Xenia, and Tonya Fisher and her husband, Jamie, of Quincy; nine great-grandchildren, Shani Quarton and her husband, Eric, Morgan Tolliver and her husband, Trey, Mitchell VanHyning, Brady VanHyning, Miley VanHyning, Meredith Fisher, Lydia Fisher, Anna Fisher and Grant Fisher; one great-great-granddaughter, Quinn Quarton; two brothers, Martin VanHyning (deceased wife, Thelma) and Darold VanHyning and wife, Lois; and two sisters, Doris Battefeld and Wilma Lane (deceased husband, Kenneth). He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Carolyn Jean VanHyning; four brothers, Leonard VanHyning and his wife, Rosetta, James VanHyning and his wife, Helen, William VanHyning (surviving wife, Pat), Jack VanHyning (surviving wife, Lucy), and Delbert VanHyning and his wife, Alma.
Robert's life was lived to serve his God and the church, and to care for his family, whom he loved very much.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Meredosia, with burial at Oakland Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorial gifts are suggested to Meredosia Gospel Tabernacle or Meredosia Rescue Squad. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 30, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|