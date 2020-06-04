Robert E. "Robby" Williamson
Robert E. "Robby" Williamson, 55, of Jacksonville died Monday, June 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born Sept. 27, 1964, in Alton, the son of Richard Garth and Phyllis June Warren Williamson. Robby is survived by two sons, Ryan (wife, Kyla) Williamson of Roodhouse and Sean (companion, Jessica Murry) Williamson of Springfield; two grandchildren, Koen and Ryatt; one brother, Randy (wife, Connie) Williamson of Jacksonville; and one sister, Janet (husband, Craig) Castleberry of Jacksonville. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Richard Allen Williamson. Robby was a 1982 graduate of North Greene High School. He worked as a union electrician for many years. Robby was an avid Chicago Bears and Blackhawks fan and enjoyed fishing, camping and playing guitar. He also loved spending time with his dog, Mia. A private service will be held with a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.

Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
