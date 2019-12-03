Robert F. "Bobby" Cozart, 53, of Jacksonville passed away early Saturday morning, Nov. 30, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital.
He was born Sept. 11, 1966, in Jacksonville, the son of Norman and Ruth Barfield Cozart.
He is survived by two sisters, Grace Cozart (fiancé, David Martin) of Lynnville and Debbie (husband, James) Clayton of Harrisburg; and two brothers, Jimmy Cozart of Jacksonville and Timmy Cozart of Pekin. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bobby mowed yards for many years in Jacksonville. He enjoyed visiting with people and never met a stranger. He will be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor and helpfulness.
A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Jacksonville East Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 3, 2019