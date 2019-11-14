Guest Book View Sign Service Information Daws Family Funeral Home, South Jacksonville 508 West Vandalia Rd South Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-0444 Service 1:00 PM Daws Family Funeral Home, South Jacksonville 508 West Vandalia Rd South Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert H. "Bob" Winstead, 91, of Jacksonville passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital.



He was born June 15, 1928, in Jacksonville, the son of Jack and Mamie Hayden Winstead. He married Audrey Belle Yelm on July 26, 1950.



Surviving are is wife, Audrey Winstead of Jacksonville; his children, Pam (Dennis) Taylor of Jacksonville and Bruce (Lynn) Winstead of Newport Beach, California; grandchildren, Rob (Mandy) Taylor, Bryan (Molly) Taylor, Matthew Winstead and Katie Winstead; and great-grandchildren, Ayedin, Isaac and Maddox Taylor and Molly and Emma Jane Houchins. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Roberta Taylor and Jo Ann Frame.



Bob was a longtime retired area football, basketball and baseball coach. His coaching career took him from Routt Catholic High School to Rushville, Champaign Centennial, Camp Point Central, Rushville High School and Virginia High School before ending at Quincy Notre Dame. After his retirement, he volunteered with the football programs at Routt Catholic High School and New Berlin High School. Bob coached at Routt High School from 1956 to 1960. His teams went 28-13. His 1958 team went 8-1. He was at Camp Central from 1970 to 1972 and rebuilt a struggling football program. Bob moved to Virginia in 1977, where he coached through 1982, posting a record of 33-23. The Virginia Redbirds made football playoffs twice under Coach Winstead. His team was 11-8 in two years at Quincy Notre Dame, taking them to the football playoffs. He also coached baseball, taking them to the baseball playoffs and making it to the Final Four. While at Rushville, he won 75 games in four years as a basketball coach. He claimed 17 wins in baseball while at Champaign Centennial. After returning from the military, he played quarterback at Illinois College at the age of 26. He also played baseball and basketball at IC, where he was the captain of the football and baseball teams. Bob was inducted into the Illinois College Hall of Fame and Illinois football coaches Hall of Fame.



A service of remembrance will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville, followed by a committal service at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Routt Catholic High School's Athletics Department. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.

