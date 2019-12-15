|
|
BEARDSTOWN - Robert "Bob" Hale, 73, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at his home in Bonita Springs, Florida, after a brief battle with cancer.
Bob was born in Beardstown on July 1, 1946, the son of Everett E. and Florence J. Hale, who preceded him in death. Bob is survived by his wife, Deborah Hale of Bonita Springs, Florida; three sons, Douglas Hale (wife, Kerry) of Carver, Massachusetts, Bryan Hale (wife, Kerri) of Rochester, Massachusetts, and Lt. Col. Douglas Ross (wife, Donna) of Fort Irwin, California; a brother, Richard Hale (wife, Garnett) of Grayson, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Jessica (husband, Matt) Pharo of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Ashley Sisco of Clarksville, Tennessee, Christopher Sisco of Apopka, Florida, and Alexis Mary, Everett Anthony and Cheyann Rita Hale, all of Rochester, Massachusetts.
Bob was a 1965 graduate of Beardstown High School and proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps from 1965 to 1969. After his service, Bob began working for Continental Grain Co. in Beardstown, eventually earning the title of assistant vice president. Bob's tenure with Continental Grain Co. lasted from 1969 to 1999, when the company was sold to Cargill Inc. Bob continued his employment and dedication to helping the American farmer with Cargill Inc., until his retirement in July 2008. He was a 53-year member of BPO Elks Lodge #1007 in Beardstown. Bob loved all sports, coached Little League Baseball in Beardstown and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys. Freshwater fishing, especially for crappie, was the sport he loved the most. Bob never met a stranger.
No services are being held at this time. Private family burial services of the cremated remains will be at a later date at Beardstown City Cemetery. A Celebration of Life open house gathering for family and friends will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Clayville Historic Site, 12828 State Route 125, Pleasant Plains, IL 62677. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is assisting the family with local arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to The Beardstown Baseball Association, Illinois Elks' Children's Care Corp., or Pleasant Plains Historical Society, all in c/o Colwell Memorial Home, 515 S. State St., Beardstown, IL 62618. Condolences may be left online at colwellmemorialhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 15, 2019
