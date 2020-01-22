Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Harvey "Bob" McCaherty. View Sign Service Information Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall 234 N. Main St. White Hall , IL 62092 (217)-374-2337 Funeral 10:30 AM Hillview Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

WHITE HALL — Robert Harvey "Bob" McCaherty, 91, of Hillview died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.



He was born June 26, 1928, in Hillview, the son of Charles H. "Mike" and Bertha L. Hubbard McCaherty. He married Shirley Gay Plahn on April 3, 1947, in Roodhouse, and she survives.



Also surviving are two daughters, Mila (Jim) Reichert of Franklin and Kellie (Cary) Knox of Hillview; two sons, Robert Michael (Jill) McCaherty of Flora and Mark (Debby) McCaherty of Petersburg; 12 grandchildren, Mikka (Rob) Dinsmore, Patrick (Megan) McCaherty, Aaron (Whitney)McCaherty, Travis McCaherty, Shannon Ford, Amanda (Scott) Driver, Lauren (Alex) Brown, Dylan Reichert, Ryan (Amy) Knox, Sean (Abbey) Knox, Allyson (Cade) Reno and Adam Knox; 21 great-grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Steckel; and several nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; a grandchild, Jamie McCaherty; a great-grandchild, Kyle Driver; and three siblings, Virginia Dawdy, Lois Dawson and Lyndell McCaherty.



Bob attended Hillview Baptist Church and was a member of Bryant Thomas American Legion Post 1210 in Hillview. He was a United States veteran, serving in the Coast Guard during World War II from 1945 to 1946 and in the Navy during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1954. He worked as a postmaster in Hillview for 37 years and farmed all of his life. He loved his cattle, working and reading. Every Saturday night he enjoyed spending time with his special friends, Ray and Marilyn Denny. He also enjoyed time spent with friends drinking coffee at Mary's Café in Hillview. More than anything, he was a loving husband of 72 years and a father. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and would honor a good day's work!



A funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Hillview Baptist Church with burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. The family will meet friends from 9 a.m. Friday until the time of services at the church. Memorials are suggested to , and Illinois Baptist Children's Home. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at WHITE HALL — Robert Harvey "Bob" McCaherty, 91, of Hillview died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.He was born June 26, 1928, in Hillview, the son of Charles H. "Mike" and Bertha L. Hubbard McCaherty. He married Shirley Gay Plahn on April 3, 1947, in Roodhouse, and she survives.Also surviving are two daughters, Mila (Jim) Reichert of Franklin and Kellie (Cary) Knox of Hillview; two sons, Robert Michael (Jill) McCaherty of Flora and Mark (Debby) McCaherty of Petersburg; 12 grandchildren, Mikka (Rob) Dinsmore, Patrick (Megan) McCaherty, Aaron (Whitney)McCaherty, Travis McCaherty, Shannon Ford, Amanda (Scott) Driver, Lauren (Alex) Brown, Dylan Reichert, Ryan (Amy) Knox, Sean (Abbey) Knox, Allyson (Cade) Reno and Adam Knox; 21 great-grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Steckel; and several nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; a grandchild, Jamie McCaherty; a great-grandchild, Kyle Driver; and three siblings, Virginia Dawdy, Lois Dawson and Lyndell McCaherty.Bob attended Hillview Baptist Church and was a member of Bryant Thomas American Legion Post 1210 in Hillview. He was a United States veteran, serving in the Coast Guard during World War II from 1945 to 1946 and in the Navy during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1954. He worked as a postmaster in Hillview for 37 years and farmed all of his life. He loved his cattle, working and reading. Every Saturday night he enjoyed spending time with his special friends, Ray and Marilyn Denny. He also enjoyed time spent with friends drinking coffee at Mary's Café in Hillview. More than anything, he was a loving husband of 72 years and a father. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and would honor a good day's work!A funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Hillview Baptist Church with burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. The family will meet friends from 9 a.m. Friday until the time of services at the church. Memorials are suggested to , and Illinois Baptist Children's Home. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.