MANCHESTER — Robert "Bob" J. Johnson, 87, of Manchester left to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Oct. 23. He was born July 10, 1933, the son of Richard J. and Caroline (Klemmer) Johnson and married Sara Elizabeth Andras, June 25, 1965 in Manchester. Sara preceded him in death Feb. 18, 2020.

Surviving are 3 children, Lara (Rich) Vollmer of Jacksonville, Darren (Aimee) Johnson and Dathan (Julie) Johnson, both of Rochester; eight grandchildren, Stephen, Corinne and Jaymee Vollmer, Emma, Sophie, Sara, Graham and Hayden Johnson and brother, Edward (Beverly) Johnson of Manchester. He was preceded in death by siblings Pauline Riggs, Richard Johnson, Loretta Chapman, Naomi Sebastian and Juanita Barber.

Bob was a devoted husband to his wife as demonstrated by his tireless care for Sara during her final years. He loved his family and friends deeply, always willing to share a smile, a wink, and a conversation. Bob enjoyed farming & gardening, John Deere farm equipment, Johnny Cash, and great acoustic guitar.

As a lifelong member of Manchester Baptist Church, Bob served as a trustee as well as in various other capacities.

A visitation will be held 1:00 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Manchester Baptist Church in Manchester on Wednesday, Oct. 28th, followed by a graveside service at 3 p.m. that same day in Manchester Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Manchester Cemetery Fund. Daws Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com