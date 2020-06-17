Robert L. "Bob" Bentley
Robert L. "Bob" Bentley, 75, of Jacksonville passed away at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 5, 1945, in Jacksonville, the son of Loren and Lena C. Lerch Bentley.

Bob is survived by his wife, Rosemarie Moore Bentley of Jacksonville; a son, Robert E. (Brittany) Bentley of Murrayville; two daughters, Angela (Brian) Hurst and Robin A. Riffey, both of Jacksonville; a sister; Rose Mary (Carl) Raleigh of Colchester; 11 grandchildren, James, R.J., Andylue, Holly, Shawn, J.R., Lenajean, Eternity, Cayden, Madison and Dylan; an unborn great-grandson, Matthew; a niece who was like a daughter, Patricia "Patty" (Jack) Burns of Meredosia; and several other nieces and nephews who were dear to him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Loren Bentley and Lena Pruett; a son, Robert Edward Bentley; five brothers, Thomas, Loren Eugene, Jerry Dean, Terry Wayne "Pete" and Kenneth Leroy; and a sister, Lola Jeanette Bentley.

Bob was a retired truck driver. He also had been a cook at Ivanhoe Manor and drove a taxi for many years in Jacksonville. He loved to cook.

A private service will be held with burial at Ebenezer Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
