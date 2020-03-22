SPRINGFIELD — Robert L. Spencer, 92, of Springfield passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Villa Health Care Center East in Sherman.

He was born on Aug. 6, 1927, in Roodhouse, the son of the late William E. and Mildred V. (Jouett) Spencer. He married Audrey Bruce on Aug. 29, 1945, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 22, 2006. He later married Vickie L. Brothers in November 2007 and she preceded him in death in January 2019.

Robert owned and operated his own farm. He also worked for the Illinois Department of Mental Health at McFarland for 23 years, retiring in 1987. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Robert was a member of American Legion Post 32; a life member of the Kiwanis Club, serving as past lieutenant governor; a charter member of Friends of the Prairie Stars; a member of the UIS Sports Hall of Fame; and an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

He is survived by his three children, Robert B. (Cathy) Spencer of Pleasant Plains, Linda (David) Cooper of Browns Mills, New Jersey, and Patricia (Joseph) Hochdoerfer of Troy, Ohio; five grandchildren, Paul (Julie) Cooper, Laurel (Rocky) Hall, Lisa Hauer, Adam (Rachel) Spencer and Amy (Nick) Kroeger; three great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Brad (Jill) Menezes; and special three grand-nieces, Sarah (Drew) Halter, Samantha Menezes and Stephanie Menezes.

Aside from his parents; his wife, Audrey; and his second wife, Vickie, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Patrick Hodgson and Errol Cooper; and three siblings, William Spencer, Rosemary Murgatroyd and Guy Spencer.

Services are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 E. Allen St., Springfield. Friends may visit the funeral home to pay their respects from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020. In light of recent events, the family will not be present during the visitation. Private family services will be held with burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to UIS Mens Soccer/UIF or STL Cardinals Care. Please visit the online obituary at bischandsonfuneralhome.com, where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.