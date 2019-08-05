ROODHOUSE - Robert Lawson, 85, of Roodhouse, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at his residence.
He was born March 2, 1934, in Walkerville, the son of Paul and Thelma Camerer Lawson. He married Marjorie Garner on June 14, 1953, in White Hall, and she survives.
Also surviving are a son, Edward E. (wife, Tina) Lawson of Walkerville; three grandsons, Jake (wife, Rhonda) Lawson of Walkerville, Mathew (wife, Krista) Littleton of Virginia Beach, and Josh (wife, Lindsey) Lawson of Walkerville; five great-grandchildren, Caleb Brown, Justin, Zach, Ethan, and Emma Lawson; a great-great- grandchild, Avery Brown; two sisters, Junia (husband, Gerald) Day of Winchester, and Shelby Robard of White Hall; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Littleton; and three great-granddaughters, Alana Littleton, Samantha, and Jessica Lawson.
Robert worked as a farmer his entire life, taking particular pride in caring for his beloved cows. In addition to farming, he was an award-winning salesman for the Auto Club of America (ACA) for 36 years. He was a member of the Walkerville Baptist Church, and the White Hall Masonic Lodge #80.
Private services and burial will take place in Walkerville. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the Walkerville Cemetery or Walkerville Baptist Church. Condolences may be left online at www.Airsman-Hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 5, 2019