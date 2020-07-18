WINCHESTER — Robert Lee "Farmer Bob" Hoots, 60, of rural Winchester/Bluffs passed away early Thursday morning, July 16, 2020, in Winchester.

He was born Dec. 24, 1959, the son of the late George and Edith McDade Hoots. He married Melissa Graves in 1981 and together they had two sons. Bob was a 1978 graduate of Bluffs High School. He worked as manger of the Riggston Elevator, Excel, and then established Bob Hoots Trucking in 2007. He loved to bass fish, deer hunt, ride his motorcycle and travel, and he knew the value of a hard day's work.

Surviving are his sons, Jason Robert Hoots of Galesburg and Ryan Lee (Daylen) Hoots of Normal; granddaughters, Jolene and Sadie Hoots; brothers, Cliff (Lynn) Hoots of Bluffs, Albert (Linda) Hoots of Bluffs and Donald (Tammy) Hoots of Winchester; and his second family for the past 10 years, Norine Jefferson of Winchester, her son, Matthew (Erica) Jefferson, and their children, Henry and Eliza Jefferson, who affectionate called him "My Bob".

Preceding him in death were his parents and brothers Ronald Hoots (surviving wife, Carol of Bluffs) and Larry Hoots (surviving wife, Delores of Winchester).

A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester, with burial at Bloomfield Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Winchester EMS or the donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.