Robert Lee Luttrell, 50, of Chapin passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.



He was born June 21, 1969, in Jacksonville, the son of Dale and Diana Wheatley Luttrell of Chapin, who survive. He married Theresa Robinson Luttrell on April 19, 1997, and she survives in Chapin.



Also surviving are three sons, Corey Griffin of Macomb, Cole (significant other, Chiu Yeung) Griffin of China and Cody (fiancée, Lauren Cooke) Griffin of Lincoln, Nebraska; two grandchildren; three brothers, David (JoAnna) Luttrell of Chapin, Marc (Erin) Luttrell of Jacksonville and Rick (Jean) Hardy of Petersburg; three sisters, Sheri (Larry) Harris of Racine, Wisconsin, Lisa (Benjamin) Hughes of Morton and Kristi (significant other, Christopher) Luttrell of Chapin; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Jason Luttrell; his maternal grandparents and his paternal grandparents.



Robert worked as a unit manager at Reynolds for 27 years. He was the former village president of Chapin, a founder of the volunteer Chapin Rescue Squad, and a volunteer EMT. Robert enjoyed the outdoors; hunting; traveling with his wife, Theresa; Harley-Davidson motorcycles; and BBQ or "Rollin Smoke". More than anything he loved his family.



A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Chapin Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Chapin Rescue Squad. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 4, 2020

