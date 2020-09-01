Robert Lee Turner passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at his residence in Carrollton, Texas.

He was born on April 15, 1930, in Cass County to Harry Turner and Marie Wright Turner. Bob married Mary Ann Schofield on May 27, 1955. Mary preceded him in death on June 5, 2019.

Bob is survived by two daughters, Rose Turner Payne of Carrollton, Texas, and Virginia Lee Fawcett and her husband, Tom, of Rathdrum, Idaho. Five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren also survive Bob: Harrison Payne, his wife, Abbey, and Bradley, Colton, Mitchell and Oliver of Plano, Texas; Connor Payne of Dallas, Texas; Erin Jones and her husband, Jim, and Castiel and Benjamin of Rathdrum Idaho; Robert Fawcett and his wife, Tyler, and Juniper of Spirit Lake, Idaho; and Cory Fawcett and his wife, Katia, and Clint of Blanchard, Idaho. He also is survived by a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother and his brother's wife, J. Richard and Marilyn Turner; and his sister and her husband, Patsy and Bud Bell.

Bob graduated from Virginia High School and entered the Army to serve in Korea. Upon returning to the U.S. he joined the Soil Conservation Service of the USDA, where he worked until he retired. He loved the land in Central Illinois and could identify every river, creek, stream and low spot that might cause water erosion.

Bob was a charter member of the Franklin Junction coffee club and regaled his friends with stories of horses pumping water, racing cars along the backroads, and playing tricks on his family and friends. Bob never tired of arguing politics or watching races. He was mechanically inclined and built his dream home outside of Franklin when he was in his mid-60's.

Bob spent the last six months of his life in Texas, enjoying his family, before passing of complications from prostate cancer. He will be buried at Franklin Memorial Cemetery beside his wife and near his brother.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Franklin Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the cemetery. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.