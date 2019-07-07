Robert M. McDannald Sr., 78, of Meredosia, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at his home.
He was born Nov. 29, 1940, near Concord, the son of Omer M. and Ina Mae Reed McDannald. He married Barbara A. Boker on Oct. 4, 1960, and she survives.
He is also survived by three daughters and one son, Constance (Kevin) Guthrie of Meredosia, Kathleen McDannald of Vine Grove, Kentucky, Robert (Elizabeth) McDannald Jr. of Meredosia, and Janice Karvonen (James Stray) of Meredosia; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Lisa Sidock (surviving husband, Andrew of Arenzville); one brother, Omer E. McDannald (surviving wife, Pearlie of Jacksonville); and two sisters, Violet Sutton and Shirley McDonald.
Mr. McDannald had farmed many years for Phil Hinners. He had also worked for the Nickel Brothers in Concord, Chapin Cylinder Head, and Anderson-Clayton and Eli Bridge Company, both in Jacksonville. He enjoyed communicating on his CB Radio, and fishing and camping on the river.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Meredosia, with burial at Oakland Cemetery. The family will meet friends 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Barbara McDannald to assist with expenses. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 7, 2019