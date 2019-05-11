Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert N. "Bobby" Simonds. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Bahan's Beer Garden Jacksonville. , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert N. "Bobby" Simonds, 56, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at his home in Alexander.



He was born Sept. 24, 1962, in Jacksonville to Robert H. and Vida L. (Sitton) Simonds.



He is survived by one brother, Rodney (Karen) Simonds of Jacksonville; three sisters, Susan Simonds of Kirkland, Washington, Nancy Wolski of Pleasanton, California, and Robin (Paul) Leib of Geneseo; one sister-in-law, Sigrid Simonds of Millstadt; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Stephen Simonds; two nephews, Peter Hahn and Tommy Simonds; and his beloved dog, Buddy.



Bobby graduated in 1980 from Jacksonville High School, where he participated in tennis and football. He also graduated with honors in 1985 from Millikin University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.



In 1989, Bobby volunteered to design and donate a computer program to the Morgan County Health Department that allowed the health department to record and track immunization records for all children in Morgan County.



Bobby was a free-spirit who enjoyed a great adventure and he was a man of many skills. He entered officer training school in Pensacola, Florida, to be a pilot, but was honorably discharged because of a medical issue. He especially loved his time as a bicycle courier in St. Louis and as a property manager in St. Barts. He culminated his adventures as a semi-truck driver, traveling around the Unites States. He enjoyed keeping up with the latest technology in his spare time.



A Celebration of Life will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Bahan's Beer Garden in Jacksonville. Friends and family are invited. A private burial will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to PAWS. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 11, 2019

