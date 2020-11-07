WINCHESTER — Robert "Bob" Peck, 82, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, surrounded by family at Circle of Life in Bentonville, Arkansas.

He was born on Jan. 6, 1938, to Earl and Mary (Fry) Peck in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. He graduated from Horlick High School in Racine in 1955 and from Cardinal Stritch College in 1994. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps, sharing his memories with fellow Marine Ski Rudofski for many years. Robert worked for North Central Airlines and AAA, making lifelong friends before retiring in 2000.

He married Wanda Robinson on Dec. 5, 1959, sharing the same day/month birthdays and a love of world travel. He was a proud, loving father to their daughter, Kathy "Kate".

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mary; a brother, Larry; a sister, Judie Olsen; brothers-in-law, Bill Robinson and Don Nelson; and a son-in-law, Richard Statz. Robert is survived by his wife, Wanda; their daughter, Kate Statz; his two grandchildren, Jesse Tyler Thill (Elizabeth Clement) of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, and Jared Robert Thill (Jordan Childress) of Fayetteville, Arkansas; his two stepgrandchildren, Bryan Statz of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Eric Statz (Meena Pandian) of Marshfield, Wisconsin; his three great-grandchildren, Chance Gabriel Thill and Cooper Robert Thill (children of Jessie and Elizabeth) and Jayavel Richard Statz (child of Eric and Meena); a brother, Richard Peck (Donna Krippner) of Placitas, New Mexico; and a sister-in-law, Micky Peck (Larry) of Racine, Wisconsin.

Private family services were held at Winchester City Cemetery. Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements.