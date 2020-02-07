Robert R. Anderson, 89, of Jacksonville died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born Oct. 13, 1930, in North Tonawanda, New York, the son of Edroth and Ruth Richardson Anderson. He married Mary M. McCray on June 10, 1972, in Jacksonville and she survives. He also is survived by three sons and one daughter, Jerome (Diana) Anderson of Andover, Minnesota, Jennifer Selch of Henderson, Nevada, James (Shelly) Anderson of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, and Randall (Karen) Anderson of Jacksonville; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Jean Maxwell of Paradox, New York.

Mr. Anderson was a graduate of Rochester (NY) School for the Deaf and received a bachelor's degree from Gallaudet University. He then earned a Master of Education degree in deaf education from MacMurrray College. He also received a master's degree in leadership training from California State University at Northridge. Bob first taught at Rome (NY) School for the Deaf and then at South Dakota School for the Deaf. In 1957 he began a lengthy career at Illinois School for the Deaf, serving in many administrative positions. He retired in 1984 and moved to Chicago, where he became grand president of the National Fraternal Society of the Deaf. He returned to Jacksonville and became the interim assistant superintendent at ISD, also serving as a substitute teacher. Bob was instrumental in the founding of the Jacksonville Community Center for the Deaf and was a member and elder at First Christian Church. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and spending time at the family cabin in Minnesota. He especially enjoyed dachshunds and watching his beloved Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends following the service. Memorials are suggested to Jacksonville Community Center for the Deaf (JCCD) or Gallaudet University Alumni Association. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.