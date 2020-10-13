1/1
Robert "Joey" Schofield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SPRINGFIELD — Robert "Joey" Schofield, 32, died at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Joey was born in Jacksonville on July 2, 1988, the son of Robert R. Schofield and Sally Ann Gourley. He married Sara Ashbaker on July 16, 2011, in Fairbanks, Alaska.

He graduated from Glenwood High School in 2006 and studied computer information systems at Spoon River College in Canton. Joey proudly served his country as a F-16 mechanic in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Alaska and met his wife while there. Joey loved fishing with his kids, hunting, and sitting around a bonfire. He also enjoyed being on the computer and playing his favorite games. Most of all, Joey loved spending time with his family and he would sing little songs with his children.

Joey was preceded in death by his infant sister, Cynthia Schofield.

He is survived by his wife, Sara; his parents, Robert (Marlene) Schofield of Murrayville and Sally (Donald) Neumann of Pawnee; children, Timothy Creason and Emma, Hailey and Lilia Schofield; and siblings, Teresa Hennings of Pawnee, Walter Hennings of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Erik Chapman of Quitman, Arkansas, and Breanna Savage of Jacksonville.

Private family services will be held with burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675; or the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County, 224 Twin Oaks Drive, Rochester, IL 62563. Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 12, 2020
Thinking of all of you and your heart break...God is with you..love and prayers . Bob and Diane Bettis
Bob Bettis
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved