SPRINGFIELD — Robert "Joey" Schofield, 32, died at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Joey was born in Jacksonville on July 2, 1988, the son of Robert R. Schofield and Sally Ann Gourley. He married Sara Ashbaker on July 16, 2011, in Fairbanks, Alaska.

He graduated from Glenwood High School in 2006 and studied computer information systems at Spoon River College in Canton. Joey proudly served his country as a F-16 mechanic in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Alaska and met his wife while there. Joey loved fishing with his kids, hunting, and sitting around a bonfire. He also enjoyed being on the computer and playing his favorite games. Most of all, Joey loved spending time with his family and he would sing little songs with his children.

Joey was preceded in death by his infant sister, Cynthia Schofield.

He is survived by his wife, Sara; his parents, Robert (Marlene) Schofield of Murrayville and Sally (Donald) Neumann of Pawnee; children, Timothy Creason and Emma, Hailey and Lilia Schofield; and siblings, Teresa Hennings of Pawnee, Walter Hennings of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Erik Chapman of Quitman, Arkansas, and Breanna Savage of Jacksonville.

Private family services will be held with burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675; or the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County, 224 Twin Oaks Drive, Rochester, IL 62563. Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.