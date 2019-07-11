WHITE HALL — Robert V. Price, 94, of White Hall passed away early Wednesday morning, July 10, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
He was born Nov. 24, 1924, in White Hall, the son of R. Vernon and Mina Painter Price. He married JoAnn Lyman on July 28, 1951, in White Hall, and she survives.
He also is survived by his children, James (Kay) Price of Roodhouse and Mary Price and R.V. (Barb) Price, both of White Hall; five grandchildren, Seth (Stephanie) Price, Jessica Price, Ellen Price, Kari (Josh) Burton and Rachel Price; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one great-grandson, Luke Adam Price.
Mr. Price was a lifelong farmer in the White Hall area, having farmed alongside his father and later his son. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in White Hall and a charter member of White Hall Jaycees. He served on the Greene County Soil & Water Conservation Board and helped organize the White Hall Fire Co-op, which helped buy the first rural fire truck.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at White Hall Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Christ United Methodist Church or White Hall Cemetery. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 11, 2019