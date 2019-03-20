Robert William "Bob" Boatman Jr., 85, of Jacksonville passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, at his home.
He was born on June 18, 1933, in Jacksonville, the son of Robert W. Sr. and Bertha Pauline Batterton Boatman. He married JoAnne Vincent on Jan. 6, 1952. He later married Carol Easter Boatman on Feb. 20, 1970. They both proceeded him in death.
He is survived by two sons, Mark (Lori) Boatman of Pontiac and Kenny Boatman of Jacksonville; one daughter, Ronda Floyd of Jacksonville; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, Harvey Boatman and Tony Boatman; and all of his siblings.
Mr. Boatman attended Jacksonville schools, graduating in 1951 from Virginia High School. He ran his own business for heating and cooling from 1963 to 1976. He worked for C.A. Dawson from 1976 to 1977. He then worked for Allied Plumbing and Heating from 1977 until his retirement in 2012. He enjoyed eating out and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Harvest Temple Pentecostal Church, or . Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 20, 2019