Robert William Brinker
Robert William Brinker, 77, of Murrayville died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital, from severe COVID-19 and pneumonia.

He was born Oct. 13, 1943, in Carrollton, the son of John and Frances Rawe Brinker.

Bob was a 1961 graduate of Jersey Community High School. He married Marilyn DeShasier on May 18, 1963, in Carrollton, and she survives. Bob and Marilyn are the parents of two children, Brenda Brinker Daily of Murrayville and the late Brian Brinker (2014) of Springfield. Bob also is survived by five grandchildren, Morgan Brinker of Bloomington, Paige Brinker (fiancé, Steven Bender) of St. Louis, Missouri, Riley Brinker of Springfield, Cameron (wife, Brandy) Daily of Tucson, Arizona, and Jeremy Daily of Murrayville; one brother, Henry "Bud" Brinker of Carrollton; a daughter-in-law, Dawn Brinker of Springfield; a sister-in-law, Barbara Gowin; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law David and Diane DeShasier of Carrollton. He also was preceded in death by one sister, Jean Rollins of Greenfield; one brother, John "Jack" Brinker of Kane; a son-in-law, Jerry Daily of Murrayville; and his in-laws, Hap and Dorothy DeShasier.

Bob worked as a barber in the Jacksonville and Murrayville communities since May 1963, when he went to work at the former Illinois Hotel on East State Street. He worked for the State of Illinois Department of Corrections in Jacksonville from 1985 until his retirement in 2014. Since retiring, Bob continued to cut hair in Murrayville. Bob was a member of Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville. In addition, he served as a softball umpire for more than 50 years.

Because of the current pandemic, there will be no services at this time. The family looks forward to having a "Bob Brinker Day" someday in the near future. Memorials are suggested to the Murrayville Food Pantry or to Masses at Church of Our Saviour. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
