Robin K. Smollar passed away peacefully and unexpectedly in her sleep on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at her home in Delray Beach, Florida.



Born on Jan. 9, 1956, in St. Louis and raised in Jacksonville, Robin was the third of four children born to Donald and Jane Atkins. She was the beloved wife of Marvin Smollar for more than 23 years, stepmother to Justin (Leigh) and Jeremy (Erica), grandmother to Ben and Zoe, and sister to Tom Atkins (Jana), Terri Febuary (Richard), and Margaret Cranston (Michael). Everyone who knew Robin loved her. She was amazing, beautiful, talented, deliciously eccentric, funny, smart, passionate, irascible and loving. She was a gift to all of us who knew and loved her.



Robin was a talented and versatile artist, working in oil, mixed media and iconography. Many of her works were bought by her friends, who connected with her imagery.



Learning also was an important part of Robin's life. Robin returned to college in 1992 to complete her Bachelor of Arts degree with honors at



Robin and Marvin moved in 1995 to South Florida and quickly settled into their Venetian-style home, where she also hosted their wedding ceremony. With her vivacious personality, Robin was instrumental in making the couple key members of the area's vibrant social and philanthropic scenes. An enthusiastic participant in fundraising events, Robin was a brilliant hostess, famous for her lavishly decorated and creatively original fundraisers and social events. Her gifts benefited the Boca Raton Museum of Art, Habitat for Humanity and the Women in Visual Arts (WITVA). She also was an ardent animal lover, especially for her two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Bradley and Romeo.



Robin's bright light and zest for life were on display every day to all who knew her.



She will be dearly missed.



Robin will be laid to rest in Jacksonville on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Williamson Funeral Home, 1405 Lincoln Ave., Jacksonville. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Following the service, Robin will be interred at Diamond Grove Cemetery, 1601 Lincoln Ave., Jacksonville. A celebration in memory of Robin's life will be at Bogart's, 2148 E. State St., Jacksonville, following the interment.



A memorial for Robin will be held in South Florida for Robin's many friends there later in September. Details to come.



