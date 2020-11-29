1/1
Robyn A. Hicks
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robyn A. Hicks, 62, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Passavant Area Hospital.

He was born July 13, 1958, in Jacksonville, the son of Arthur and Norma Willner Hicks.

He married Joan D. Breckon and she preceded him in death on Oct. 3, 2020.

He is survived by two daughters and one son, Sherri (Sal) DeVore-Benitez of Naperville, Angela DeVore of Clearwater, FL, and Jeffrey DeVore of Jacksonville; and two grandchildren, Andrew and Elena Benitez, both of Naperville. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. Early in his life, Robyn enjoyed farming, and more recently had worked at the Reynolds, Corporation in Jacksonville. He enjoyed going on overseas mission trips with his wife, Joan. He also enjoyed gardening and was a loving grandfather.

A graveside funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Antioch Cemetery east of Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to the Cornerstone Baptist Church Fellowship Hall Fund. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Antioch Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Carolyn Willner
Family
November 28, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Jum Jokisch
Friend
November 28, 2020
Robyn was a wonderful man and cousin. He will be missed.
Talitha Dombrowski
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved