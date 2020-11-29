Robyn A. Hicks, 62, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Passavant Area Hospital.

He was born July 13, 1958, in Jacksonville, the son of Arthur and Norma Willner Hicks.

He married Joan D. Breckon and she preceded him in death on Oct. 3, 2020.

He is survived by two daughters and one son, Sherri (Sal) DeVore-Benitez of Naperville, Angela DeVore of Clearwater, FL, and Jeffrey DeVore of Jacksonville; and two grandchildren, Andrew and Elena Benitez, both of Naperville. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. Early in his life, Robyn enjoyed farming, and more recently had worked at the Reynolds, Corporation in Jacksonville. He enjoyed going on overseas mission trips with his wife, Joan. He also enjoyed gardening and was a loving grandfather.

A graveside funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Antioch Cemetery east of Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to the Cornerstone Baptist Church Fellowship Hall Fund. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.