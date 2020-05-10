Rod Schoonover
RUSHVILLE – ROD SCHOONOVER, 81, of Rushville died May 10 at Rushville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. A private family service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 13 at Worthington Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Rushville City Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Private condolences & expressions of sympathy may be sent through the Worthington Funeral Home website at www.worthingtonfh.com

