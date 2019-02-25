Rodger Lee Leftridge, 79, of Mt. Sterling died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Cremation will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday March 2, 2019 in the Timewell Baptist Church. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to services on Saturday at the church. The Hendricker Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling is in charge of the arrangements.
Hendricker Funeral Home
406 South Capitol Avenue
Mount Sterling, IL 62353
(217) 773-3362
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 25, 2019