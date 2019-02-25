Obituary
Rodger Lee Leftridge


Rodger Lee Leftridge, 79, of Mt. Sterling died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Cremation will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday March 2, 2019 in the Timewell Baptist Church. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to services on Saturday at the church. The Hendricker Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 25, 2019
