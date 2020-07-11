Roger A. Rehberg, 61, of Jacksonville died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 7, 1958, at Scott Air Force Base, the son of Roger R. and Joyce E. Cruzan Rehberg.

He is survived by his two children, Casey Rehberg of Metropolis and Wyatt Rehberg of Jacksonville; his sister, Debbie Schekells of Jacksonville; and two nieces, Alissa Ackerman and Jinsey Ackerman. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joe and Vera Cruzan; his parents, Roger and Joyce Rehberg; and his nephew, Scott Stanberry.

Roger was a 1978 graduate of Jacksonville High School and was self-employed as a truck driver. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1978 to 1981. He was a member of Church of Our Saviour and enjoyed leather tooling, horse and bull riding, and gardening. He also enjoyed Twitter and was an avid tweeter.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements.