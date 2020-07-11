1/1
Roger A. Rehberg
1958 - 2020
Roger A. Rehberg, 61, of Jacksonville died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 7, 1958, at Scott Air Force Base, the son of Roger R. and Joyce E. Cruzan Rehberg.

He is survived by his two children, Casey Rehberg of Metropolis and Wyatt Rehberg of Jacksonville; his sister, Debbie Schekells of Jacksonville; and two nieces, Alissa Ackerman and Jinsey Ackerman. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joe and Vera Cruzan; his parents, Roger and Joyce Rehberg; and his nephew, Scott Stanberry.

Roger was a 1978 graduate of Jacksonville High School and was self-employed as a truck driver. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1978 to 1981. He was a member of Church of Our Saviour and enjoyed leather tooling, horse and bull riding, and gardening. He also enjoyed Twitter and was an avid tweeter.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
July 10, 2020
I"m am so sorry for your loss, I have know Roger and Debbie since they were little ones,
You have my Love and Prayers, always enjoyed visiting with him, and enjoyed his views on the world.
Ron Barber
Friend
July 9, 2020
I remember Roger coming into Howards to get a crisp crease in his jeans. That was in the 80's. He would always visit.
Sandy Noll
Friend
July 9, 2020
Debbie, I am so sorry to hear the news ofyour brother passing. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. With the most sincere condolences. Theresa Kindred Haas
Theresa Haas
Friend
