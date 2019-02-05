Obituary Print Roger B. Pennock (1953 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

PITTSFIELD — Roger B. Pennock, 65, of Detroit passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at his home.



He was born on Sept. 27, 1953, in Pittsfield to Everett and Lois Reel Pennock. He married Brenda Spann on June 20, 1980, at Pittsfield United Methodist Church, and she survives.



Roger worked at Central Stone in Florence for more than 30 years and was a member of Detroit United Methodist Church. He loved demolition derby, whether it be attending them or driving as car No. 20. He enjoyed going to concerts, fulfilling his lifelong dream of attending a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and liked traveling the country in his Thunderbird in later years. Roger also enjoyed being outdoors. He was intelligent, strong and a man of few words, and has left behind many people who loved him, as well as his massive T-shirt collection.



He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Brenda; two children, Casey (Nick) Beck of Pittsfield and Andrew (Sarah) Pennock of Brighton; four grandchildren, Joseph Beck, Wesley Beck, William Beck and Moxie Pennock; siblings, Marcia (Kay) Dehart of Pittsfield, Nancy (Richard) Lomelino of Detroit, Jerry (Wanda) Pennock of Detroit, John (Lisa) Pennock of Pittsfield, Reggie (Kim) Pennock of Pittsfield, and Jamie (Brandi) Pennock of Pittsfield; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Gary Pennock.



A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Interment will follow at Blue River Cemetery near Detroit. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at the funeral home. The family asks that you dress casually as Roger would prefer it that way. Memorials are suggested to Blue River Cemetery.

