Roger L. Booth, 72, of Kinderhook, IL died Saturday, April 13, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry. Visitation will be from 9:00 – 10:00 A.M. Tuesday. Following the services cremation rites will be accorded and ashes will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in VA at a later date. Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry is handling the arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 15, 2019