FRANKLIN — Roger Mahan, age 82 of Franklin passed away June 24, 2020.

He was born November 7, 1937 in Palmyra the son of the late Paul Marvin Mahan and Lucille "Abner" Powell Mahan. He married Virginia Clayton and together they had four sons: Randy (Laura) Mahan, Robert ( Christine) Mahan, Paul Marvin Mahan, all of Franklin, and Kendall (Karen)Mahan of Sachse, Texas. He has 10 grandkids and 11 great grandkids. Two brothers : Larry (Donna) Mahan of Palmyra and Scott (Linda)Mahan of Girard.

Roger owned and operated Mahan Clothing Store "family owned business" from 1967 – 1979; Mahan Painting Service from 1979 until he entered the nursing home in August 2011, and resided there until his time of death from the COVID 19 Pandemic.

Roger took pride and joy in serving his customers in the clothing store and painting business.Through the years Roger was also a fur buyer having a regular route at various towns in the area, where he dealt with many trappers and hunters. He was an avid coon hunter in his earlier years and loved wheeling and dealing in dogs and guns. He never met a stranger and if you ever had lunch with him you didn't need any money, because he always wanted to pay for the meal. When he stopped to visit his grandkids or great grandkids he was never empty handed. He always brought something for the kiddos.

Prior to entering the nursing home he attended Blooming Grove Christian Church in Palmyra and Franklin Christian Church, Franklin.

A private family service will be held Wednesday, July 1st with burial in Palmyra Oak Hill cemetery next to his parents.

Memorials to the healthcare workers at Walker Nursing Home may be sent to the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.airsman-hires. The Wiliamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements.