WINCHESTER — Ronald A. Drake, 72, of Manchester passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 16, 1947, in St. Elmo, the son of Vern E. and Norma Jean Wright Drake. Ron married Linda Kay O'Dell on April 16, 1966, in Manchester.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Drake of Manchester; children, Timothy (Melinda) Drake of Winchester and Holly (Michael) Gray of Roodhouse; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Hunter Drake; and sisters, Connie Ford of Manchester and Bonita (Richard) Edwards. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Verna Jean Drake; and a brother, Rod Drake.
Ron retired from the Air National Guard as a jet engineer mechanic.
Cremation rights have been accorded. Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Manchester City Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 22, 2019