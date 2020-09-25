VIRGINIA — Ronald D. Harris, 61, of Virginia died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born June 15, 1959, in Beardstown, the son of Vernon D. "Bernie" and Marlene A. Bateman Harris.

He is survived by two nephews and one niece, Michael R.D. (Nicole) Harris of South Jacksonville, Jonathon Harris Mitchell of Tennessee and Kasey Harris (fiancé, Josh) of Petersburg; and one great-nephew, Easton Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Richard D. Harris (surviving wife, Buffy).

Ron was a graduate of Virginia High School and earned a degree in history from Lincoln Land Community College. He worked as a store clerk at Illinois School for the Deaf in Jacksonville and also was a volunteer fireman with the Virginia Fire Department for 30 years; he also volunteered with the Morgan County Search and Dive Team. A history buff, Ron was an active volunteer with Rexroat Prairie and helped with Log Cabin Days. He also volunteered his time one weekend a month at the Dana Thomas House in Springfield. He especially loved The Beatles and was their biggest fan.

A graveside memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Foundation or Virginia Fire Department. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.