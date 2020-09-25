1/1
Ronald D. Harris
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

VIRGINIA — Ronald D. Harris, 61, of Virginia died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born June 15, 1959, in Beardstown, the son of Vernon D. "Bernie" and Marlene A. Bateman Harris.

He is survived by two nephews and one niece, Michael R.D. (Nicole) Harris of South Jacksonville, Jonathon Harris Mitchell of Tennessee and Kasey Harris (fiancé, Josh) of Petersburg; and one great-nephew, Easton Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Richard D. Harris (surviving wife, Buffy).

Ron was a graduate of Virginia High School and earned a degree in history from Lincoln Land Community College. He worked as a store clerk at Illinois School for the Deaf in Jacksonville and also was a volunteer fireman with the Virginia Fire Department for 30 years; he also volunteered with the Morgan County Search and Dive Team. A history buff, Ron was an active volunteer with Rexroat Prairie and helped with Log Cabin Days. He also volunteered his time one weekend a month at the Dana Thomas House in Springfield. He especially loved The Beatles and was their biggest fan.

A graveside memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Foundation or Virginia Fire Department. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Walnut Ridge Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Virginia Chapel - Virginia
102 S. Cass St.
Virginia, IL 62691
(217) 452-3031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 24, 2020
So sorry to hear of Ron's passing. We were in the same class in school and graduated together. He was a great guy and fun to be around. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. I know he will be missed.
Tena Michels
Classmate
September 24, 2020
When I was 21 I worked at Don’s, Ronnie would talk history with me. One day I told him I had a great date with a guy, ‘oh, you probably don’t know him, Mike Reynolds from Virginia.’ He laughed and told me how well he knew him. I always smile when I think of that story.
May he Rest In Peace and lights...
Julie Reynolds
Friend
September 24, 2020
So sorry to learn of Ron's death. I worked with him for about 17 years at ISD and my duties brought me in contact with him on a regular basis. He was always very helpful to me and we had some wonderful conversations about his world trips...walking on the Great Wall of China; bringing home a letter from the Galapagos Islands to hand deliver to someone in Illinois; snorkeling with friends near Aruba and all the other wonderful trips he took. I so appreciated his taking time off work to give my niece's future father-in-law (who was such a Frank Lloyd Wright fan), as well as the rest of our family, a special tour of the Dana Thomas House. I have such good memories of Ron and thought it so unfair that he did not get to enjoy his retirement and then pass at such an early age. My sympathies to his family and to all the people he touched in his life.
Nancy Hamby
Coworker
September 23, 2020
Ron's Family... So Very Sorry To Hear Of His Passing... Working the Virginia BBQ together, He Was A Great Guy.. Thoughts Prayers Hugs Love To All His Family.. Cindi Howton, Cory Smith, Jamie Shanks..
Cindi Howton
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved