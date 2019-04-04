Obituary Print Ronald D. Smith | Visit Guest Book





He was the super husband of the late Norma Jean Smith (Smith-Hightower) for 53 years and the loving father of Stewart (Susan) Smith and Ronora (John) Stryker, the cherished grandfather of David Stryker, and the precious brother of the late Nelson (late Patsy) Smith. He also was the dear friend and college roommate of Dale McHenry, who married Norma's sister Frankie; and the uncle of Marcy McHenry, Cheryl (John) Ford, Caren (Jeff) Martin, Robin (Mike) Kruthaupt, Becky (David) McCartney, the late Todd McHenry and Russell Smith. Ron was a well-liked music teacher and professional musician. To everyone he met, Ron offered the same advice: "Stay cool, man".



Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Addolorata Villa Chapel, 555 McHenry Road, Wheeling. Memorial visitation will be at 3:30 p.m. April 27, 2019, at Kingswood United Methodist Church, 401 W. Dundee Road, Buffalo Grove. A 4:30 p.m. April 27 Life Celebration Service will follow at the church. Interment will be at North Northfield Cemetery in Northbrook.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the @ would be appreciated. For funeral information, go online to funerals.pro. Kolssak Funeral Home in Wheeling is in charge of arrangements. WHEELING — Ronald D. Smith , 84, of Buffalo Grove and formerly of East Peoria died Monday, April 1, 2019.

