CALERA, Ala. — Ronald E. Upton, 71, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
He was born in Carrolton, Illinois, on July 1, 1947, to the late Roy Harold Upton and Mamie Marie Upton.
Mr. Upton was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald H. Upton and Reginald D. Upton. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rebecca Upton; a daughter, Megan DeShazo (Cameron) of Vestavia Hills; and two sons, Jon Upton and Andrew Upton of Calera; six grandchildren; and a brother, John Upton (Melba) of Jacksonville, Illinois.
Ron attended Washington University in St. Louis. He also served in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Vietnam era. The family wishes to thank Affinity Hospice and special friends who helped care for Mr. Upton.
Visitation will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Charter Funeral Home in Calera with a funeral to follow at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo. Dr. Steve Andrews and the Rev. Mike Byars will officiate. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Patriot Riders in care of Charter Funeral Home.
Charter Funeral Home
2521 Highway 31
Calera, AL 35040
(205) 621-0800
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 17, 2019