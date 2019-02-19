Obituary Print Ronald Eugene "Joe" McDannald (1942 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Ronald Eugene "Joe" McDannald, 76, of Jacksonville passed on Sunday evening, Feb. 17, 2019, at his residence.



He was born Feb. 26, 1942, in Concord, the son of Lester Jr. and Vada Shirkey McDannald. He married Becky Jo Ogle on April 27, 1963, at Chapin Christian Church, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 30, 2017.



Joe is survived by two children, Kim (companion, Frank Ray) Israel of Jacksonville and Doug (Stephanie) McDannald of Divernon; three grandchildren, Tiffany Israel, Colton McDannald and Keshawn Carter; two great-grandchildren, Adayshia Jackson and Jaycee Jackson; and two sisters, Wanda (Tucker) Ruyle of Meredosia and Yvonne (Kenny) Lomelino of Jacksonville. He was preceded in death by one great-grandson, Taaron Rayshawn Lee Duncan; and one stepbrother, Mike Evans.



Joe was a laborer with Local 253 for many years, working with McCartin-McCauliff in Jacksonville for 17 years. He was a simple man who worked hard and deeply loved his family.



Joe loved all aspects of motor racing. He worked in the pits at Jacksonville Speedway for many years and also was an avid NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt fan. Joe and Becky were known for their impromptu trips to Texas, or their "Texas Getaways," whenthey went to visit their "Texas Family."



To Joe, family was everything. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was so proud of his first granddaughter, Tiffany; Colton's go-kart and quarter midget racing and football; Keshawn's fishing and football. He also was involved in the many activities in which his great-granddaughters Adayshia and Jaycee participated.



The family would like to give special thanks to Joe's cousin Sandy Kemp, nephew Bruce Carr, and special friend Marsha Sweetin.



A service to celebrate Joe's life will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home. The family will meet friends from 11 a.m. Friday until the time of the service at the funeral home. A joint graveside service for Joe and Becky will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Chapin Cemetery near Chapin. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.

