Ronald L. York Jr., 63, of Jacksonville died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Cedarhurst in Jacksonville.

He was born Oct. 26, 1956, in Jacksonville, the son of Ronald L. Sr. and Esta Settles York. Ron married Karen Kaufmann and together they had three children. She preceded him in death.

He is survived by his children, Adam (Margaret) York, Nick (Heather) York and Emily (Richie) Whalen, all of Jacksonville; 13 grandchildren, Finley, Henry, Tal, Wells, Ruly, Ruger, Rustan and Rutledge York, and Jack, Sadie, Duke, Heidi and Rhett Whalen. Ron also is survived by his mother, Esta York of Jacksonville; his companions, Gigi Patterson and his beloved goldendoodle, Cooper, both of Jacksonville; his siblings, Bridget (Kenny) Rahe of Bluffs, Glenn (Brenda) York of Jacksonville, Tracey York of Jacksonville and Jeff (Kellie) York of Winchester; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.

Ron graduated in 1975 from Jacksonville High School and immediately joined his family as the fourth generation of Yorks to farm near Jacksonville. In addition to farming, Ron also operated his family's livestock and transportation operations. Ron held a lifelong interest in agriculture and traveled the world with The Executive Program for Agricultural Producers (TEPAP), working to improve agriculture practices. Ron loved his life on the farm and was blessed to work with a crew he valued for their dedication, hard work and loyalty.

Ron was a member of the Morgan County Fair Board and Jacksonville Elks, and worked with the Keach and Bluffdale drainage districts. He loved watching sports and had played basketball with the Our Saviour Fathers League. Never one to sit still, Ron enjoyed golfing, boating and traveling, whether it was spending time at Lake of the Ozarks or in Florida, or just taking a drive to look at the crops. Ron loved his large circle of close, longtime friends, and cherished his grandchildren and the time he had with them.

Because of the current pandemic, a graveside service at Diamond Grove Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ron York Memorial Fund, which is being established at the Bank of Springfield to benefit students interested in agriculture. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.