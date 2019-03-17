GRIGGSVILLE - Ronald Lynn Browning, 60, of Mount Sterling, passed away Friday morning, March 15, 2019, in Macomb.
He was born April 30, 1958, in Jacksonville, the son of the late Kenneth and Betty Walton Browning.
He attended Jacksonville schools and worked for many years in the store warehouse for Dot Foods in Mount Sterling. Ron was a man of faith with an incredible love for his family. He enjoyed fishing, cook outs and the Fourth of July was his favorite because it included fireworks and he was known to all as "Regulation Ron" at those events. His family was his life, and he loved to keep them entertained, always with his signature cowboy hat on, and his siblings acknowledged him as Moms favorite.
Surviving are his brother, Dennis (Esther) Browning of Perry, Rusty (Lory Mae) Stone of Texas and Edward Browning of Perry; sisters, Cindy (Gary) Wilkerson of Versailles and Jeannie (Steve) Kessinger of Griggsville; and a "Bunch" of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Chapel in Griggsville. Burial will be in Dorsey-Browning Cemetery in Perry. Friends may call from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Dorsey-Browning Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.airsman-hires.com.
Airsman-Hires Chapel - Griggsville
Route 107, Box 341
Griggsville, IL 62340
(217) 833-2321
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 17, 2019