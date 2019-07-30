RONALD 'RONNIE' MARTIN
Ronald "Ronnie" Martin, 74, of Jacksonville died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital.
He was born Oct. 27, 1944, in Jacksonville, the son of Estel and Hazel Smith Martin. He married Ruth "Penny" Noe on Sept. 25, 1965, in Franklin, and she survives.
He also is survived by five sons, Ronald Martin II of Colorado, Andrew (Lisa) Martin of Virginia, Illinois, Scott (Kelly) Martin of Jacksonville, Bradley (Yvonne) Martin of Orlando, Forida, and John Martin of Jacksonville; five grandchildren, Jessica, Joshua, Jordan, Evangeline and Evander Martin; one great-grandchild, Wyatt Rhodes; two brothers, William (Roxy) Martin of Florida and Wayne (Kay) Martin of Springfield; three sisters, Phyllis (the late James) Scott of Jacksonville, Judy (the late Grover) Hoots of South Jacksonville and Nancy (Don) McClure Rapp of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Robert Wayne Martin; and three brothers, Raymond (surviving wife, Dee) Martin, Fred Martin and Earl (surviving wife, Linda) Martin.
Ronnie was a 1963 graduate of Jacksonville High School and attended Lincoln Land Community College. He worked for Hertzberg-New Method Bindery, was a printer for the Jacksonville Journal-Courier, and was a maintenance supervisor for Our Saviour Parish since 1982. He was a devoted member of Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville. Ronnie served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967 during the Vietnam War, rising quickly to the rank of staff sergeant.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville. Private family burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service, at the church. Memorial gifts are suggested to AmVets of Jacksonville. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 30, 2019