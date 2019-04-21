Obituary Print Rori Ezeriah Ann Leonard (2019 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

ROODHOUSE - Rori Ezeriah Ann Leonard, 2 months, of Roodhouse, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at her home. She was born, Feb. 21, 2019, in Alton, the daughter of Taylor A. Leonard and Nathaniel M. Thornton.

Surviving are her parents Taylor Leonard and Nathaniel Thornton; grandparents, Kristina (Matthew Stout) Leonard, John Leonard and Jennifer and Kelly Thornton; great-grandparents, Tammy Leonard, Mary Cox and Gloria and Lamar White; aunts, Kasie (Austin) Housman and Hannah and Abigail Thornton; uncles, Michael (Sara) Thornton and Zachary Thornton; great-aunt and great-uncles, Missy Miller, Craig (Sue) Leonard and Gary (Tammy) Leonard; special friend, Abigail Seymoure; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by great-grandpa, Tim Cox.

We only knew you for a short time, but what a time it was. You were very loved, Punkin.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse with interment in the Pine Tree Cemetery in Patterson. A visitation will be held Monday 1 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

