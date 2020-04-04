SPRINGFIELD – Rosalee Francis Rohrer Preckwinkle of Springfield died peacefully at her home Friday morning, April 3, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family.

Rosalee was born at home on the family farm south of Waverly, IL, the daughter of Oscar Allyn Rohrer and Gertrude Lord Rohrer. There she lived her early life with her six siblings (five sisters and one brother), who she counted among her best friends. Rosalee loved music and as a young woman performed throughout the Mid-west, as a member of the Six Singing Sisters. She also studied and performed opera and often spoke of "The Telephone" in which she starred to much acclaim.

She graduated from MacMurray College, worked at the IRS and taught school for a brief time in Chatham, IL. She married George T. Preckwinkle on February 18,1950, in Springfield, IL and together they started Bishop Hardware and Supply, which today is known as Ace Hardware and serves Springfield and eleven other communities in Central Illinois. She continued to serve as the secretary/treasurer and on the board of directors at Bishop until last Friday. As the matriarch, she enjoyed receiving calls from the stores nightly, each reporting the days business. Children George W. Preckwinkle and Lucy Preckwinkle Stafford continue the business.

Rosalee lived life to the fullest but the greatest portion of her life revolved around her family. Her family was her greatest joy. She was a constant presence and supporter of her children throughout her life. Together with her husband George T., she worked by his side to build and grow the business. As a family, they were fortunate to travel to many wonderful places throughout America and Europe, attending business conferences and forming the closest of friendships with the members of the Big Ace Dealer family. She was a founding member of this Big Ace Dealer group that continues today, over fifty years later with approximately 20 member dealers from across the country.

All her friends and acquaintances knew her by her warm, engaging smile and embrace. She was also identifiable by her fun loving approach to glamour and fashion. She loved to socialize and never missed a party where many great memories were made with family and friends. She was always the belle of the ball.

Rosalee's date of birth is not listed. When asked her age, she would smile with her consistent reply of "twenty-two." Her spirit truly exemplified her youthful joy of life.

She valued the many relationships she formed as a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, the Sergeant Caleb Hopkins Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution (DAR) and the Lincoln Circle of King's Daughters. She also treasured the friendships she made as a member of Island Bay Yacht Club and the Sangamo Club.

She is survived and greatly missed by her children George W. Preckwinkle (wife, Lynda), Lucy Stafford (husband, John), step-granddaughters Marissa and Jill, brother Oscar Jonathon Rohrer (wife, Sharon), and her many nieces and nephews. Rosalee was proceeded in death by her parents, husband and her five sisters.

A private family service and burial will be held this week in Waverly IL. A Celebration of Life will be held for Rosalee at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to honor Rosalee's life and friendship be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 533 S. Walnut, Springfield, IL, 62704, Contact Ministries 1100 East Adams, Springfield IL 62703, or SPARC 232 N Bruns lane, Springfield IL 62702.

The family of Rosalee Preckwinkle is being served by Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 E Allen, Springfield IL 62703. Please visit the online obituary at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.