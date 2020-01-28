WINCHESTER — Rosalee Ann Hawkins Grady, 76, of Winchester passed away early Sunday morning, Jan. 26, 2020, at her home.

She was born Feb. 19, 1943, in Pomona, California, the daughter of the late Joseph and Flossie Dobey Hawkins. Rosalee married Charles R. "Charlie" Grady Jr. on April 30, 1962, in Hernando, Mississippi. He preceded her in death on June 14, 2019. From their union were born two children, Jeffrey Alan Grady and Lisa Ann Grady, both of Winchester. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Jeffrey Alan Grady Jr. (Melissa), Charles R. "Chuck" Grady III, Ronnie Michael Brown-Grady, Brandon Lee Brown-Grady and Sabrina Grady Riggin; great-grandchildren, Jaleigh and Jacob Grady, Abigail Grady Newingham, Tatum Workman and Dawson Riggin; and siblings, Barbara, Loretta, Sue, Ruthie, Lydia, Walter "Lucky", David, Steve, Ukiah and Geba.

Preceding her in death were her sisters Connie and Teresa and her brother Paul.

Rosalee worked for several years as a mental health tech for Jacksonville Developmental Center. She then worked many years as a certified nursing assistant in various nursing facilities in the area, and then as a private care home health professional. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, tending to her flowers, her trips to the Alton Belle, and antique cars and shows. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Winchester City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Winchester EMS or Scott County Dog Rescue. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements.