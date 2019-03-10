Obituary Print Rosalie Robinson (1925 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

GRIGGSVILLE - Rosalie Robinson, age 93, of Griggsville, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Pittsfield Manor in Pittsfield.



She was born Nov. 29, 1925, in Griggsville, the daughter of the late Oliver William and Rose Lyman Ator. She married Robert Robinson on June 21, 1962, and he preceded her in death July 4, 1965.



Surviving are several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, including James "Smoky" Robinson and wife Lizzetta, and Jim Ator, all of Griggsville.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three sisters, Mary Robinson, Abbie Judah and Esther Cook; and brothers, Alonzo Ator, William Ator, LeRoy Ator and Oliver "Skeet" Ator.



She was a 1943 graduate of Griggsville High School. She worked at several restaurants in the area as well as Tate Cheese in Valley City for 20 years and at the Skinner House in Griggsville for 20 years, where she worked in the garden and enjoyed giving tours. She was an Apple Festival Honored Citizen in 2015.



A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Airsman-Hires Chapel in Griggsville. Burial will be in Griggsville Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services Thursday at the chapel. Memorials may be made to Baylis Cemetery or Skinner House, both c/o Airsman-Hires Chapel, Box 513, Pittsfield, IL 62363. Condolences may be sent to the family online at GRIGGSVILLE - Rosalie Robinson, age 93, of Griggsville, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Pittsfield Manor in Pittsfield.She was born Nov. 29, 1925, in Griggsville, the daughter of the late Oliver William and Rose Lyman Ator. She married Robert Robinson on June 21, 1962, and he preceded her in death July 4, 1965.Surviving are several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, including James "Smoky" Robinson and wife Lizzetta, and Jim Ator, all of Griggsville.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three sisters, Mary Robinson, Abbie Judah and Esther Cook; and brothers, Alonzo Ator, William Ator, LeRoy Ator and Oliver "Skeet" Ator.She was a 1943 graduate of Griggsville High School. She worked at several restaurants in the area as well as Tate Cheese in Valley City for 20 years and at the Skinner House in Griggsville for 20 years, where she worked in the garden and enjoyed giving tours. She was an Apple Festival Honored Citizen in 2015.A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Airsman-Hires Chapel in Griggsville. Burial will be in Griggsville Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services Thursday at the chapel. Memorials may be made to Baylis Cemetery or Skinner House, both c/o Airsman-Hires Chapel, Box 513, Pittsfield, IL 62363. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com. Funeral Home Airsman-Hires Chapel - Griggsville

Route 107, Box 341

Griggsville , IL 62340

(217) 833-2321 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 10, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close