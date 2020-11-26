1/1
Rosalie Schone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rosalie Schone, 90, of Arenzville passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at her home.

She was born Aug. 11, 1930, in Arenzville, the daughter of Edward "Pete" and Marcella Zulauf Wessler. She married Melvin "Bud" Schone on June 11, 1950, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 3, 2015.

She is survived by three daughters, Jennifer (Ron) Kuhlmann of Beardstown, Joni (David) Kendrick of Mexico, Missouri, and Jane (Steve) Scobbie of Jacksonville; 11 grandchildren, Chad (Jamie) Kuhlmann of Auburn, Joe (Ashley) Kuhlmann of Jacksonville, Ashley (Rich) Eckert of Beardstown, Kelsie (Jonathon) Thompson of Bloomington, Luke (Brittany Marie) Wheeler of Ashland, Dora (Nick) Waleszonia of Carpentersville, Hilary (Ash) Ledbetter and Brittany (Ethan) Edwards, both of Chatham, Lauren Scobbie, Betsy (Adam) Bruington and Alec Scobbie, all of Jacksonville, Clint Kendrick of Columbia, Missouri, Grant (Tasia) Kendrick of Gaines, Michigan, and Molly (Jeff) Crain of Holliday, Missouri; 22 great-grandchildren; one brother, Don (Shirlee) Wessler of Arenzville; one sister, Marcia Kay (Richard) Lippert of Arenzville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister, Pamela Wessler Costello.

Mrs. Schone was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville and Lutheran Women's Missionary League. She was very thoughtful and was always helping others. She loved watching her grandchildren play sports and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

A private service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville with burial at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, on the Trinity Lutheran Church Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or Memorial Home Services Hospice. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved