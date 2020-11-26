Rosalie Schone, 90, of Arenzville passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at her home.

She was born Aug. 11, 1930, in Arenzville, the daughter of Edward "Pete" and Marcella Zulauf Wessler. She married Melvin "Bud" Schone on June 11, 1950, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 3, 2015.

She is survived by three daughters, Jennifer (Ron) Kuhlmann of Beardstown, Joni (David) Kendrick of Mexico, Missouri, and Jane (Steve) Scobbie of Jacksonville; 11 grandchildren, Chad (Jamie) Kuhlmann of Auburn, Joe (Ashley) Kuhlmann of Jacksonville, Ashley (Rich) Eckert of Beardstown, Kelsie (Jonathon) Thompson of Bloomington, Luke (Brittany Marie) Wheeler of Ashland, Dora (Nick) Waleszonia of Carpentersville, Hilary (Ash) Ledbetter and Brittany (Ethan) Edwards, both of Chatham, Lauren Scobbie, Betsy (Adam) Bruington and Alec Scobbie, all of Jacksonville, Clint Kendrick of Columbia, Missouri, Grant (Tasia) Kendrick of Gaines, Michigan, and Molly (Jeff) Crain of Holliday, Missouri; 22 great-grandchildren; one brother, Don (Shirlee) Wessler of Arenzville; one sister, Marcia Kay (Richard) Lippert of Arenzville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister, Pamela Wessler Costello.

Mrs. Schone was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville and Lutheran Women's Missionary League. She was very thoughtful and was always helping others. She loved watching her grandchildren play sports and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

A private service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville with burial at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, on the Trinity Lutheran Church Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or Memorial Home Services Hospice. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.