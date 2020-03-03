Rose E. "Mikkie" Black, 80, of Jacksonville passed away Sunday morning, March 1, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

She was born Sept. 2, 1939, in Meredosia, the daughter of Ed and Florence Sanders Potter. She married Richard "Blackie" Black on Aug. 7, 1958, in Jacksonville and he survives.

She also is survived by one daughter, Angela (Douglas) Chamness of Springfield; two grandchildren, Derek Chamness of Springfield and Teri McKenna Black of Jacksonville; one brother, Gary (Nancy) Potter of Jacksonville; two half sisters, Diana Wright of Springfield and Laura Lonergan of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sons, Larry K. Black (surviving wife, Tahnya Ford of Jacksonville) and Terry W. Black; one sister, Helen Herron; one half sister, Pat Carpenter; and three half brothers, Lee Tankersley, James Tankersley and Harvey Tankersley.

Mrs. Black was employed as a scrub nurse in the maternity ward at Passavant Area Hospital for many years. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. She enjoyed traveling to religious conventions and spending time with her family.

A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.