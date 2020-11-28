Rose Marie "Rosie" Osborn, 68, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital.

She was born Nov. 7, 1952, in Lafayette, Indiana, the daughter of Homer and Helen Thomas Osborn.

Rosie is survived by three brothers, Ronald (Margaret) Osborn of Pueblo, Colorado, Donald Osborn of Seymour, Tennessee, and Wesley (Rinda) Osborn of Neoga. She was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Martin; and a brother, Laurence Osborn.

Rosie worked for Pathway Services in the Day Program and lived at the Nazarene Group Home. She loved shopping, eating out, watching TV, anything to do with horses, and visiting with people she knew around Jacksonville. Her laughter, jokes and funny sense of humor will be dearly missed.

The family will host services at a later date. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the familywith arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Pathway Services. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.