Rosemary E. DeSilva, 71, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on March 9, 1949, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Clarence and Lela Blair Miller.

Rosemary is survived by her daughters, Dawn Jones of Jacksonville and Brittany (Brent) Dossey of Texas; two brothers, Carl (Cathy) VonMiller and Charles Miller, both of Jacksonville; one sister, Ruth (Steve) Wisehart of Kokomo, Indiana; and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, James Miller; and three sisters, Margaret "Peggy" Leetham, Carol Hood and Marilyn Barlow.

Ms. DeSilva worked in various nursing home throughout her life. She worked as a job training program coordinator for Private Industry Council for five years, as an intake service clerk for the Illinois Farmers Union Ceta Program, and as a visiting resource personnel for the Department of Child and Family Services.

Ms. DeSilva enjoyed line dancing, attending Bible studies, making arts and crafts, sign language, learning and computers. She also helped find homes for stray animals and raised cockatiels and Chihuahuas. She was a member of the Pentecostal church.

Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Rosemary's family. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at airsman-hires.com.