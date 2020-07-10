1/1
Rosemary E. DeSilva
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rosemary E. DeSilva, 71, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on March 9, 1949, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Clarence and Lela Blair Miller.

Rosemary is survived by her daughters, Dawn Jones of Jacksonville and Brittany (Brent) Dossey of Texas; two brothers, Carl (Cathy) VonMiller and Charles Miller, both of Jacksonville; one sister, Ruth (Steve) Wisehart of Kokomo, Indiana; and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, James Miller; and three sisters, Margaret "Peggy" Leetham, Carol Hood and Marilyn Barlow.

Ms. DeSilva worked in various nursing home throughout her life. She worked as a job training program coordinator for Private Industry Council for five years, as an intake service clerk for the Illinois Farmers Union Ceta Program, and as a visiting resource personnel for the Department of Child and Family Services.

Ms. DeSilva enjoyed line dancing, attending Bible studies, making arts and crafts, sign language, learning and computers. She also helped find homes for stray animals and raised cockatiels and Chihuahuas. She was a member of the Pentecostal church.

Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Rosemary's family. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved