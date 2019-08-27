Ross A. Kunkel (1950 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Daws Family Funeral Home, Bluffs
109 East Oak Street
Bluffs, IL 62694
Obituary
BLUFFS — Ross A. Kunkel, 68, of Bluffs passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Springfield.

He was born Nov. 6, 1950, in Jacksonville, the son of L.J. and Aljean Mueller Kunkel. He married Terry Nevins on Aug. 12, 1973, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bluffs.

Surviving are his wife, Terry Kunkel of Bluffs; children, Ryan (Kandice) Kunkel, Lindsey (Derik) Sturtevant and Harley (Kerrigan Stech) Kunkel, all of Bluffs; nine grandchildren; and a sister, Lasondra Brackett of Winchester.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Bluffs. Memorials are suggested to Bluffs School. Condolences may be left online at Mackey Daws Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 27, 2019
