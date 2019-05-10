Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ross Allen Webb. View Sign Service Information Staab Funeral Home - Springfield 1109 South 5th Street Springfield , IL 62703 (217)-528-6461 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM Staab Funeral Home - Springfield 1109 South 5th Street Springfield , IL 62703 View Map Funeral 11:30 AM Staab Funeral Home - Springfield 1109 South 5th Street Springfield , IL 62703 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ross Allen Webb, 96, passed away Wednesday, May 08, 2019.



He was born on March 29, 1923, in Sesser to Jobert and Lelah (Wilkerson) Webb. He married Constance Segretto in 1943 and she preceded him in death on Sept. 11, 1998.



Survivors include three daughters, Carlene (Larry) Lehman of Centralia, Donna (Greg) Straus of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Leanne (Steve) Bartlett of Jacksonville; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Kathy Williams.



Ross was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two brothers, Charles and Joe; one sister, Maxine Bryant; and one granddaughter, Michelle Lehman.



Ross belonged to AARP and served as president in 1994, 1995 and 2000. He also belonged to NARFE and VFW Post 455.



Ross was a resident of Springfield most of his life. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 23 years. He served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946.



Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Staab Funeral Home in Springfield. A funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Gifford officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted.



Memorial contributions may be made to a . Ross Allen Webb, 96, passed away Wednesday, May 08, 2019.He was born on March 29, 1923, in Sesser to Jobert and Lelah (Wilkerson) Webb. He married Constance Segretto in 1943 and she preceded him in death on Sept. 11, 1998.Survivors include three daughters, Carlene (Larry) Lehman of Centralia, Donna (Greg) Straus of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Leanne (Steve) Bartlett of Jacksonville; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Kathy Williams.Ross was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two brothers, Charles and Joe; one sister, Maxine Bryant; and one granddaughter, Michelle Lehman.Ross belonged to AARP and served as president in 1994, 1995 and 2000. He also belonged to NARFE and VFW Post 455.Ross was a resident of Springfield most of his life. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 23 years. He served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946.Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Staab Funeral Home in Springfield. A funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Gifford officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted.Memorial contributions may be made to a . Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations