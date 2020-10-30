1/1
Ross Mickeal "Mike" Guthrie
Ross Mickeal "Mike" Guthrie, 55, of Philpot, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Jan. 21, 1965, in Jacksonville, the son of the late Ross and Linda Guthrie.

Mike is survived by his wife, Kristi; six children, Branden Guthrie, Kayla Guthrie, Mickeal Ross Hardy, Joe, Albert and Eldon; 13 grandchildren; siblings, Eva Mae Collins, Jeannie Guthrie Norton, Fred Guthrie, Robert Guthrie and Carolyn Broise; and a best friend, Jeff Woods. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jacob Guthrie; and his wife, Barbara Dawdy Guthrie.

Mike was a Jacksonville High School graduate in the Class of 1983. He worked as a crane operator for River Metals Recycling in Kentucky. He enjoyed racing, riding four-wheelers and unfinished projects, and he loved his grandbabies. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

A funeral service was held in Kentucky. A memorial service will be held at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville at a later date. Williamson Funeral Home is assisting the family with local arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the Jacksonville Food Bank. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
