Roy E. Kunzeman Sr., 81, of Jacksonville passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Peoria.
Roy was born on July 21, 1937, in Naples, the son of Louis Jackson and Anna Margaret (Eilers) Kunzeman. He married Mary Mae Hoesman on March 15, 1969, in Jacksonville.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Mae Kunzeman; two sons, Bill (wife, Julie) Kunzeman of Concord and Fred (wife, Jackie) Kunzeman of Jacksonville; four daughters, Brenda (husband, Ed) Baker of Jacksonville, Kathy Crabtree of Wentzville, Missouri, Kim Spradlin of Jacksonville and Melinda (husband, Brad) Young of Kirksville, Missouri; a foster son, Terry (wife, Maria) Brandt of Springfield, Missouri; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Roy E. Kunzeman Jr.; two brothers, Bud Kunzeman and Dale Kunzeman; five sisters, Doris Taylor, Dorothy Hauck, Helen Russewinkle, Martha Pence and Mary Wease; and several nieces and nephews.
Roy was the owner-operator of Roy's Heating and Air and then Roy's Mobile Home Service for almost 50 years. Roy was an active member of Prairie Land Heritage Museum Institute and the Morgan County Saddle Club, and he raced stock cars for many years in Jacksonville. Roy most enjoyed the time he spent with his family.
A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Burial will be at Arcadia Cemetery. The family will meet with friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Arcadia Cemetery or PAWS. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.
